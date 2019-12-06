Global  

Three soldiers dead in Minnesota helicopter crash

Three soldiers dead in Minnesota helicopter crash

Three soldiers dead in Minnesota helicopter crash

A National Guard Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers went down in Minnesota on Thursday, killing everyone on board.

Jayson Albano reports.
