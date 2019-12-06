German industry slump sparks renewed growth fears

Global  

Germany's industrial output unexpectedly dropped in October, reviving worries about its economic growth outlook as its manufacturing backbone is hurt by global trade conflicts and disruption in the auto sector.

Germany's industrial output unexpectedly dropped in October, reviving worries about the country's growth outlook Its manufacturing backbone continues to suffer from global trade conflicts and disruption in the auto sector.

Industrial output dropped 1.7% on the month against expectations for a 0.1% rise.

Production of capital goods slumped by 4.4% on the month - the steepest decline in more than five years.

German industrial orders also fell unexpectedly in October as demand at home and from outside the euro zone weakened.

Contracts for German-made goods were down 0.4% from the previous month.

The news suggests a manufacturing downturn will continue to hold back growth in Europe's largest economy in the final quarter.

The bloc's powerhouse is going through a soft patch as it battles against a backdrop of trade friction Germany's economy grew by just 0.1% in the third quarter, narrowly avoiding recession.

An ailing car industry and uncertainties over Britain's planned departure from the EU are also hurting There was disappointing data for Britain too on Friday (December 6).

Employers' demand for staff in November rose at the slowest rate in more than a decade.

Signs of a waning jobs market come ahead of Brexit and next week's general election.




