Eurofan Special | Uncut Pt 2

Re-live some more of the best unseen material from The Eurofan's Champions League journey this season.

Subscribe to Copa90: ‪http://bit.ly/SPnPcY‬‬ Music courtesy of Audio Network (www.audionetwork.com)Energy- Michael Craig / Oliver GodfreySwing D' Automne- William Davies / Raphael WhiteBig Night Out- Barrie Gledden / Kes Loy / Richard KimmingsStrobe- Gareth JohnsonDancing in the rain- Christian MarsacMusic courtesy of Cue Songs (http://www.cuesongs.com/)Prolix- PickPocketAbout Copa90:Copa90 is the football channel that knows there is no final whistle.

Pitch, laptop, or console, the game never stops.

So after you've scored a golazo, watched the big match, or smashed someone at Fifa13, head to Copa90 and check out the Eurofan, Comments Below, and KSI's Road To Wembley.The best football videos on YouTube.

Subscribe now!Youtube Channel - ‪http://bit.ly/Copa90YT‬‬Facebook - ‪http://bit.ly/Copa90FB‬‬Google+ - ‪http://bit.ly/Copa90G‬‬Twitter - ‪http://bit.ly/Copa90TW‬‬Leave us a comment below!