Mario Götze's Toxic Waste | TGFYTCSE

Mario Götze's Toxic Waste, Messi is beaten by a machine & Jimmy Bullard is caught smoking drugs.

Lionel Messi & Dani Alves' brilliant long keepy-uppies before the PSG match (via Belhcne21)http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=uQVvg9heZ083‪Lionel Messi Vs Japanese robot goal keeper‬.

‪(via Topvideo Zport)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1drdZJzLcAw ‪How to Become a Mediocre Football Player‬.

(via ‪KollektivetTV2)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Sr8rUSfuo8 Nigel Reo-Coker - post match interview (via VancouverWhitecapsFC) |‪http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNOe9P...‪Vancouver Whitecaps FC at San Jose Earthquakes - Nigel Reo-Coker 88' Tackle - 2013-04-06 - HD‬.

(via ‪WhitecapsHD)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Co2MgRAnRMw Jimmy Bullard in Gorgeous George Music Video.

(via Daniel Bullman) http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=YeES9W9yvk8# Chelsea vs Sunderland 2-1 - Paolo Di Canio (07-04-13).

(via Junaid Nizamani)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv4kEWhwhQcEmbarrassing!

Dortmund's Mario Gotze caught weeing on the ground in Malaga's stadium.

(viaTomurotta)http://wwwyoutube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=LCo6wwkJuwEWWF Digitally remastered 4 minutes of a ladies football match between Denmark and Brasil to show the effects of Deforestation.

(Via Grey Brasil)http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=4M2uLY8774o#!funny epic fail!!!!!

(via Andrei Oshana)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kH-ZXyhzs7U Chelsea players cover themselves in blue paint for the new Chelsea kit promotion with Addidas.

(via KENG CFC)http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=NGJOhIDkfMg#!Insanity in South Africa as a fan invaded the pitch & attacked the referee with a vuvuzela.

(via Matt Mzansi)http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=qIIQlWMXEbIWilshere and Sczeny having a little chat, I found it quite amusing.

(via Arsenal Dreams)http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=mGIRh4hPENo#!Funny out takes from Man UTD Telepathic football with Rooney, Chicharito, Yorke and Cole.

‪Udinese vs Chievo (3-1) Second Half Serie A Highlights Official HD [7/4/13]‬(via ‪Love Football Italia)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArWRIDZ3zfM

