Celtic v Spartak Moscow | Eurofan

Video Credit: Copa90 - Duration: 09:40s - Published < > Embed
Tom Deacon, The Eurofan, becomes a Celtic fan for their Champions League game v Spartak Moscow...but does he get a ticket?

Subscribe to Copa90: http://bit.ly/SPnPcY Follow the Eurofan at ‪http://twitter.com/theeurofanAbout Copa90:Copa90 is football re-imagined for the digital generation, exclusively on YouTube.

Unique stories that go beyond the 90 minutes.

A different perspective on the world's top talent.

The latest kit.

Unbelievable skills.

Epic road trips.

Interactive experiences that push football forward for fans.

Welcome to Copa90 | Football Served Fresh.

Leave us a comment below!
