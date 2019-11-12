Is Frank Ocean The Artist Of The Decade?

With 2020 on the horizon, Insider is looking back at the past 10 years of musical greats with an opinion essay series about artists who inspired fans.

One of the essays, written by reporter Callie Ahlgrim, explains why she believes Frank Ocean is the greatest artist of the decade.

Ocean, whose real name is Christopher "Lonny" Breaux, has a classic rags to riches story.