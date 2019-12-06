With the holiday season in full swing, it's time to start thinking about what we're going to serve at all those holiday dinner parties, as well as christmas eve and christmas day.

We all know we're not going to give up mom's glazed ham or dad's slow-cooked turkey.

After all, those are part of our traditions.

However, with many of us wanting to eat better, we've come up with something new that's tasty, and easy.

We start by preparing a package of quick cooking cornbread stuffing mix according to the package directions, except we add dried cranberries to it.

Then, we season some u.s. farm-raised catfish fillets with a bit of onion powder, salt, and pepper.

We place a spoonful of our stuffing in the center of each fillet and roll them up.

You see, that's what i like about u.s. farm-raised catfish, it's fresh-tasting and holds up really well in recipes like this.

Now, we slather them with melted butter that we seasoned, and into the oven they go.

These take just minutes and are a welcoming change of pace main dish this time of year.

And i bet that these'll be the talk of the table.

To get the recipe for our "holiday stuffed fish fillets," simply visit our website, i'm howard, in the mr. food test kitchen, where today we found a "fresh-tasting, farm-raised, and sustainable way" for you say.

"ooh it's so good!!"

Good!!"

You can find this recipe along with a lot more good food from the mister food test kitchen online.

