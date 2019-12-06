Keith Davis leaving MDMR for role in Sec. of State Office

Highly paid managers and- directors.- - a local leader in law - enforcement is leaving his post- with mdmr to help lead the- secretary of state's office in- jackson.- keith davis, currently chief of- law enforcement for - mdmr, agreed to work as chief o- staff for michael watson, - the newly-elected secretary of- state, taking - over for delbert hosemann, the- incoming lieutenant - governor.

- before taking over at mdmr, - davis was police chief of moss- point