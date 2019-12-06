Police: Two robberies in Black River Falls believed to be connected

Middle schools.

Police arrest one man ... and are still looking for a second suspect in a pair of robberies in black river falls.

The jackson county sheriff's office arrested 17-year-old treyton laufenberg of black river falls late last night.

A second man ... 25-year-old jessie blankenship of chicago is still wanted.

Police believe the pair are connected to an attempted robbery november 21-st at the corner store on west main street.

The second incident ... an armed robbery ... happened at the holiday gas station on north water street on november 27-th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at