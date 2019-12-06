Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police: Two robberies in Black River Falls believed to be connected

Video Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
Police: Two robberies in Black River Falls believed to be connectedPolice believe two recent robberies in Black River Falls are connected.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police: Two robberies in Black River Falls believed to be connected

Middle schools.

Police arrest one man ... and are still looking for a second suspect in a pair of robberies in black river falls.

The jackson county sheriff's office arrested 17-year-old treyton laufenberg of black river falls late last night.

A second man ... 25-year-old jessie blankenship of chicago is still wanted.

Police believe the pair are connected to an attempted robbery november 21-st at the corner store on west main street.

The second incident ... an armed robbery ... happened at the holiday gas station on north water street on november 27-th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.