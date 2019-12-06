Global  

Online Petitions Want Michael Vick Removed From 2020 Pro Bowl

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:22s
Online activists have recently come together to petition against Vick after the NFL announced his involvement in the 2020 Pro Bowl.

.

The former star quarterback was named one of four captains for the upcoming Jan.

27 game, along with Terrell Davis, Darrell Green and Bruce Smith.

.

According to one of the petitions, which has over 150,000 supporters, Vick does not “deserve the honor” of being a captain.

He is a convicted felon and a known animal abuser ... There are so many players that have made amazing contribution[s] to society, however Michael Vick is not one of them, Via Change.org.

A separate petition on AnimalVictory.org, which has garnered nearly 240,000 signatures, calls the NFL’s decision “a slap in the face to dog lovers.”.

Michael Vick should not be placed in a position of honor - the dogs who were tortured and killed deserve to be remembered and honored.

Not the man who played a part in their suffering, Via AnimalVictory.org.

The accusations made in the petitions are in reference to Vick’s 2007 conviction of killing dogs and promoting dog fighting.

.

Vick was subsequently suspended from the NFL and given a 23-month prison sentence.

He returned to the league in 2009, playing on the Philadelphia Eagles for an additional seven seasons
