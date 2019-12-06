'Sentimental' Is Best When It Comes to Gifts 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:04s - Published 'Sentimental' Is Best When It Comes to Gifts Skip the generic presents! A new Mixbook survey says most people are looking for gifts that are sentimental and personalized. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Byrd RT @applicantONE: As the new year begins and 2019 comes to a close we're feeling sentimental as we take a step back and reflect on the best… 2 days ago ApplicantOne, Inc. As the new year begins and 2019 comes to a close we're feeling sentimental as we take a step back and reflect on th… https://t.co/WU0W2KNQbu 2 days ago Radical @genakhena, Oga sir, when Zidane headbutted Mattarazzi in 2006, he was clearly the best player but he lost everythi… https://t.co/A6YG9rTEfA 1 week ago