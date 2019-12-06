Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Sentimental' Is Best When It Comes to Gifts

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
'Sentimental' Is Best When It Comes to Gifts

'Sentimental' Is Best When It Comes to Gifts

Skip the generic presents!

A new Mixbook survey says most people are looking for gifts that are sentimental and personalized.

Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mikebyrd36

Michael Byrd RT @applicantONE: As the new year begins and 2019 comes to a close we're feeling sentimental as we take a step back and reflect on the best… 2 days ago

applicantONE

ApplicantOne, Inc. As the new year begins and 2019 comes to a close we're feeling sentimental as we take a step back and reflect on th… https://t.co/WU0W2KNQbu 2 days ago

Yormie_Blue

Radical @genakhena, Oga sir, when Zidane headbutted Mattarazzi in 2006, he was clearly the best player but he lost everythi… https://t.co/A6YG9rTEfA 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.