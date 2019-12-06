Federal Funding for HBCAs May Increase

Global  

Students at Alabama A&M University are excited to hear the senate approved a bi-partisan bill that could permanently renew federal funding to historically black colleges and universities.
Today the senate approved a bi-partisan bill sponsored by doug jones.

It will permanently renew federal funding to historically black colleges, universities and other minority serving institutions.

Federal funding for the schools ended at the end of september.

The house still needs to approve the bill and get the president's signature.

But students told waay 31's ashley carter, they're already breathing a sigh of relief.

Look live: dan and nahaje students at alabama a&amp;m told me news like this brings them joy and makes them hopeful for the future of not only their hbcu...but hbcu's around the country &lt;pkg elysia sage, student "we all need the money we all need the encouragement and that's kind of a step to encouragement."

Elysia sage is a sophomore at alabama a&amp;m and plays in the marching band.

She said classmates are already dealing with issues because of a lack of funding.

Elysia sage, student "just recently we got our scholarships cut because we're getting too many students, it's a lot of students and then a lot of upperclassmen still don't have housing."

That's why sage called today's vote in the senate a game changer.

It permanently provides 250 million dollars a year to historically black colleges and universities plus other minority serving instiutions.

Other students told me it's easy to see the difference in funding at hbcus compared to most colleges.

Charles payton, student: "most people see it most students will let you know that the amenities the buildings they are not up to par ."

These students know the house of representatives must still approve the bill but are hopeful this is a step in the right direction.

Charles payton, student: " i definitely have faith especially with bills like this that there is some hope for hbcu's, we're getting more funding and kind of keep up" elysia sage, student "we have hope in the future, like somebody believes in us like we can make it."

In huntsville ashley carter waay 31 news> the proposed legislation will also work to simplify the application for federal student aid.

Jones said this is a long overdue step and will remove barriers for students around the country who want



