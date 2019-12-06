Global  

CSX ANNOUNCES HENDERSON

??x announces the henderson bypass rail site is now a select site.

Those are properties already located along the rail road network.

??x started its select site program in 2?12 to improve service for new and existing customers.

The railroad company says select sites are properties?

Ready to develop and they're designed to bring products to the market quicker.

Since henderson is near interstate 69?

The group says the henderson bypass was an easy pick for their newest site.

Says, "henderson has been known for the last several years for it's partnership and groups of all kind working together on projects and we have been very successful at that.

And this is another example of working how together throughout the whole community, there's eight to ten entities that all contributed to this process the nearly 40?acre site is located about four miles from interstate 69.

This project has been in the works for more than two years.




