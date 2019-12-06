Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lord Mayor of Westminster defends ‘sparse’ Trafalgar Square Christmas tree at switch-on ceremony after gift from Norway crit

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 07:18s - Published < > Embed
Lord Mayor of Westminster defends ‘sparse’ Trafalgar Square Christmas tree at switch-on ceremony after gift from Norway crit

Lord Mayor of Westminster defends ‘sparse’ Trafalgar Square Christmas tree at switch-on ceremony after gift from Norway crit

The video, filmed on Thursday (December 5), documents the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree's switch-on ceremony after the gift from Norway was criticised as "sparse" and "embarrassing" online.

Ruth Bush, the Lord Mayor of Westminster Councillor, addressed those doubts.

“This is not a British tree, this is not an American tree.

This is a Norwegian tree.

Therefore it doesn't look like a British tree, it doesn't look like an American tree.

It looks like a Norwegian spruce... this is a beautiful tree," Ruth said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.