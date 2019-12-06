Lord Mayor of Westminster defends ‘sparse’ Trafalgar Square Christmas tree at switch-on ceremony after gift from Norway crit

The video, filmed on Thursday (December 5), documents the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree's switch-on ceremony after the gift from Norway was criticised as "sparse" and "embarrassing" online.

Ruth Bush, the Lord Mayor of Westminster Councillor, addressed those doubts.

“This is not a British tree, this is not an American tree.

This is a Norwegian tree.

Therefore it doesn't look like a British tree, it doesn't look like an American tree.

It looks like a Norwegian spruce... this is a beautiful tree," Ruth said.