Blazers to Guarantee Carmelo Anthony’s Contract

Anthony's contract will be amended by the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN.

Anthony signed a non-guaranteed contract last month.

And Portland had until January to fully guarantee the deal for the remainder of the season.

Anthony averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists last week.

And was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

It was Anthony's first player of the week honor since 2014 with the New York Knicks.

Melo's been terrific for us.

He's enjoying the experience.

He's been a breath of fresh air for us that we needed.

, Terry Stotts, Portland coach, via statement.

Anthony is averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game so far this season