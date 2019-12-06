Adam Sandler wants Oscar nomination

The Hollywood star has made his name as a king of comedy in movies such as 'Happy Gilmore', 'The Waterboy' and 'Anger Management', but he has been tipped for an Academy Award nomination for his role in 'Uncut Gems'.

Adam insists if this genre-switch doesn't earn him a golden statuette, he is going to deliberately upset the Academy with a movie they will absolutely hate.

Appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show', he said: The actor admitted it would be a "funny big thing" if he receives his first Oscar nomination, adding that he would be "there to win" and not content just to be among the shortlisted performers.