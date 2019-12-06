#HTLS2019: Celeb chef Heston Blumenthal on art of food; following Sadhguru 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 44:16s - Published #HTLS2019: Celeb chef Heston Blumenthal on art of food; following Sadhguru Celebrity Chef Heston Blumenthal talks about art of food at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019. Heston spoke on how he became a cook. Heston talks about how imagination is important in our world. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources HTLS 2019: Heston Blumenthal explains how personalization of food work Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal talks about how personalization of food works. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:30Published 3 weeks ago