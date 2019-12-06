Shocking moment vandal in LA casually stabs tires on Tesla as car's surveillance system records

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
The shocking moment is captured as a vandal in Newport Beach, California casually and repeatedly stabs the tires of a Tesla Model 3 — as the car's built-in Sentry Mode captures the bizarre retaliatio
The shocking moment is captured as a vandal in Newport Beach, California casually and repeatedly stabs the tires of a Tesla Model 3 — as the car's built-in Sentry Mode captures the bizarre retaliation on camera on Wednesday night (December 4).

The man strolls up to the car and drops his bags before whipping out a blade, then turning on his phone's flashlight to better see his blatant act of vandalism.

"Sentry mode saves videos of all suspicious activities around the car from 4 cameras, one on each side.

The video evidence helped the police identify the suspect and led to his arrest shortly afterward on the same day.

The investigation is ongoing," said the Tesla driver.




