Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This Day in History: Pearl Harbor Is Bombed (Saturday, December 7)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: Pearl Harbor Is Bombed (Saturday, December 7)

This Day in History: Pearl Harbor Is Bombed (Saturday, December 7)

This Day in History: Pearl Harbor Is Bombed December 7, 1941 360 Japanese warplanes carried out the Sunday morning surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor.

2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and another 1,200 were wounded.

Five U.S. battleships, three destroyers and seven other ships were either destroyed or sunk.

Japan lost fewer than 100 men during the attack.

The next day, following President Franklin Roosevelt's "Infamy" speech, Congress recognized a state of war between the U.S. and Japan.

America had entered World War II.

Three days later, war was declared on the U.S. by Germany and Italy.

The American contribution to the successful Allied war effort cost more than 400,000 American lives.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClubMozaik

Mozaik English Bulletin Club this month in history 07.12.1941 The Attack On Pearl Harbor The japanese attack on pearl harbor was the main reas… https://t.co/K3LRgRIxYD 23 hours ago

ArizonaJake

James Comer Commander at Pearl Harbor relieved of his duties https://t.co/OrVMOlm7c4 1 day ago

1976write

Helen Bolam RT @pamackerson: 78 years ago the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. This is the true story of a Pearl survivor, decorated veteran and Black C… 1 day ago

pamackerson

Pamela Ackerson 78 years ago the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. This is the true story of a Pearl survivor, decorated veteran and… https://t.co/Bks6lL2PBd 1 day ago

methodicjon

methodicjon @newtgingrich Holy shit. This is terrible. How many Americans lost their life? I googled it. More then 2,400. 😞… https://t.co/Cv46nc1V0b 1 day ago

VersusHistory

Versus History Pearl Harbor, 1941. Everything you need to know about this significant turning point in WW2 in a Podcast.… https://t.co/9rnEXUJZMU 2 days ago

Catholic_Radio

CatholicRadioReport RT @WWIImuseum: This week the "Service on Celluloid" podcast panelists bring you their much-anticipated dissection of Michael Bay’s grandio… 2 days ago

WWIImuseum

National WWII Museum This week the "Service on Celluloid" podcast panelists bring you their much-anticipated dissection of Michael Bay’s… https://t.co/xq8w1k42g2 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.