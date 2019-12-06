This Day in History: Pearl Harbor Is Bombed (Saturday, December 7)

This Day in History: Pearl Harbor Is Bombed December 7, 1941 360 Japanese warplanes carried out the Sunday morning surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor.

2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and another 1,200 were wounded.

Five U.S. battleships, three destroyers and seven other ships were either destroyed or sunk.

Japan lost fewer than 100 men during the attack.

The next day, following President Franklin Roosevelt's "Infamy" speech, Congress recognized a state of war between the U.S. and Japan.

America had entered World War II.

Three days later, war was declared on the U.S. by Germany and Italy.

The American contribution to the successful Allied war effort cost more than 400,000 American lives.