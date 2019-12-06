Global  

Robert Walker Jr. Dies at 79 in Malibu | THR News

Robert Walker Jr. Dies at 79 in Malibu | THR News

Robert Walker Jr. Dies at 79 in Malibu | THR News

Robert Walker Jr., the son of actors Robert Walker and Jennifer Jones who starred on a memorable 'Star Trek' episode and in such films as 'Ensign Pulver' and 'Young Billy Young,' died Thursday in Malibu, his wife, Dawn, reported.

He was 79.
