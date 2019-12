Virginia Man Accused of Traveling to England to Have Sex with Teen 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTKR - Duration: 01:48s - Published Virginia Man Accused of Traveling to England to Have Sex with Teen A Franklin man is accused of traveling to the United Kingdom to have sex with a minor, according to federal court documents. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Virginia Man Accused of Traveling to England to Have Sex with Teen JOSHUA HATFIELD IS ACCUSED OFJOSHUA HATFIELD IS ACCUSED OFTRAVELING TO THE UNITED KINGDOMTRAVELING TO THE UNITED KINGDOMTRAVELING TO THE UNITED KINGDOMTO HAVE SEX WITH A MINOR,TO HAVE SEX WITH A MINOR,TO HAVE SEX WITH A MINOR,ACCORDING TO FEDERAL COURTACCORDING TO FEDERAL COURTACCORDING TO FEDERAL COURTDOCUMENTS.DOCUMENTS.DOCUMENTS.THE 22-YEAR-OLDTHE 22-YEAR-OLDALLEGEDLY MET THE GIRL ONLINEALLEGEDLY MET THE GIRL ONLINEWHEN SHE WAS 14.ALLEGEDLY MET THE GIRL ONLINEWHEN SHE WAS 14.RECORDS INDICATEWHEN SHE WAS 14.RECORDS INDICATERECORDS INDICATERECORDS INDICATETHEY COMMUNICATED FOR A YEAR -THEY COMMUNICATED FOR A YEAR -THEY COMMUNICATED FOR A YEAR -THEN HE GOT ON A PLANETHEN HE GOT ON A PLANETHEN HE GOT ON A PLANEAND LANDED IN IRELAND BACK INAND LANDED IN IRELAND BACK INAND LANDED IN IRELAND BACK INMAY - AND WENT OVER TO ENGLANDMAY - AND WENT OVER TO ENGLANDTO THE GIRLS HOME.TO THE GIRLS HOME.IT SAYS THEIT SAYS THEGIRL TOLD HER MOM HE WAS 17GIRL TOLD HER MOM HE WAS 17YEARS OLD NOT - 22.GIRL TOLD HER MOM HE WAS 17YEARS OLD NOT - 22.RECORDSYEARS OLD NOT - 22.RECORDSRECORDSINDICATE WHEN SPEAKING WITHINDICATE WHEN SPEAKING WITHINVESTIGATORS THE TEEN SAIDINVESTIGATORS THE TEEN SAIDINVESTIGATORS THE TEEN SAIDTHEY WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP ANDTHEY WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP ANDDIDNT WANT TO GET HIM INTHEY WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP ANDDIDNT WANT TO GET HIM INTROUBLE.DIDNT WANT TO GET HIM INTROUBLE.TROUBLE.TROUBLE.A RELATIVE TOLDA RELATIVE TOLDAUTHORITIES THEY TWO SPOKE ONAUTHORITIES THEY TWO SPOKE ONSNAPCHAT, WHATSAPP, ANDAUTHORITIES THEY TWO SPOKE ONSNAPCHAT, WHATSAPP, ANDFACETIME.SNAPCHAT, WHATSAPP, ANDFACETIME.SNAPCHAT, WHATSAPP, ANDFACETIME.CRIME ANALYST ANDFACETIME.CRIME ANALYST ANDCRIME ANALYST ANDFORMER DETECTIVE RICHARD JAMESFORMER DETECTIVE RICHARD JAMESSAYS PARENTS NEED TO BESAYS PARENTS NEED TO BEENGAGED IN THE CHILDRENS LIVESENGAGED IN THE CHILDRENS LIVESTO MAKE SURE THEY KNOW WHOTO MAKE SURE THEY KNOW WHOTO MAKE SURE THEY KNOW WHOTHEIR KIDS ARE TALKING TO.THEIR KIDS ARE TALKING TO.THEIR KIDS ARE TALKING TO.34:05 PARENTS HAVE TO BE SUPER34:05 PARENTS HAVE TO BE SUPERAGGRESSIVE IN THEIR EFFORTS TOAGGRESSIVE IN THEIR EFFORTS TOPROTECT THEIR CHILDRENPROTECT THEIR CHILDRENPARTICULARLY WHEN THEPARTICULARLY WHEN THECHILDREN AS YOUNG SEVEN YEARSCHILDREN AS YOUNG SEVEN YEARSOLD HAVE IPHONES AND ITOLD HAVE IPHONES AND ITOLD HAVE IPHONES AND ITACCESS TO THE INTERNETACCESS TO THE INTERNETACCESS TO THE INTERNETHE SAYS THIS CASE IS AN EXAMPLEACCESS TO THE INTERNETHE SAYS THIS CASE IS AN EXAMPLEOFHE SAYS THIS CASE IS AN EXAMPLEOFOFMULTIPLE AGENCIES WORKINGMULTIPLE AGENCIES WORKINGTOGETHER.MULTIPLE AGENCIES WORKINGTOGETHER.30:16 ONE OF THE GOOD THINGSTOGETHER.30:16 ONE OF THE GOOD THINGSTOGETHER.30:16 ONE OF THE GOOD THINGSTHAT CAME OUT AT 9- ELEVEN IS30:16 ONE OF THE GOOD THINGSTHAT CAME OUT AT 9- ELEVEN ISTHAT CAME OUT AT 9- ELEVEN ISTHAT CAME OUT AT 9- ELEVEN ISTHAT LAW ENFORCEMENT RESOURCESTHAT CAME OUT AT 9- ELEVEN ISTHAT LAW ENFORCEMENT RESOURCESARETHAT LAW ENFORCEMENT RESOURCESAREARENOW SHARING INFORMATION WHERENOW SHARING INFORMATION WHERETHEYVE CREATED THISTHEYVE CREATED THISTHEYVE CREATED THISPARTNERSHIP, THIS NETWORK IF YOUPARTNERSHIP, THIS NETWORK IF YOUPARTNERSHIP, THIS NETWORK IF YOUWILL.PARTNERSHIP, THIS NETWORK IF YOUWILL.LAW ENFORCEMENTWILL.LAW ENFORCEMENTLAW ENFORCEMENTLAW ENFORCEMENTAGENCIES ARE SHARING RESOURCES,AGENCIES ARE SHARING RESOURCES,AGENCIES ARE SHARING RESOURCES,SHARINGSHARINGSHARINGMANPOWER TO PROTECT NOT ONLYMANPOWER TO PROTECT NOT ONLYMANPOWER TO PROTECT NOT ONLYCHILDREN BUT THE GENERALCHILDREN BUT THE GENERALPOPULATION.POPULATION.HATFIELD WASHATFIELD WASARREST FOR COERCION OF A MINOR,ARREST FOR COERCION OF A MINOR,TRAVEL WITH INTENT TOTRAVEL WITH INTENT TOENGAGE IN ILLICIT SEXUAL CONTACTENGAGE IN ILLICIT SEXUAL CONTACTAND ENGAGING IN ILLICIT SEXUALENGAGE IN ILLICIT SEXUAL CONTACTAND ENGAGING IN ILLICIT SEXUALCONDUCT IN FOREIGN PLACES.AND ENGAGING IN ILLICIT SEXUALCONDUCT IN FOREIGN PLACES.AND ENGAGING IN ILLICIT SEXUALCONDUCT IN FOREIGN PLACES.33:26 WE ALSO HAVE TOCONDUCT IN FOREIGN PLACES.33:26 WE ALSO HAVE TOCONDUCT IN FOREIGN PLACES.33:26 WE ALSO HAVE TOUNDERSTAND UNITED STATES OF33:26 WE ALSO HAVE TOUNDERSTAND UNITED STATES OF33:26 WE ALSO HAVE TOUNDERSTAND UNITED STATES OFAMERICA THAT EVERY PERSON ISUNDERSTAND UNITED STATES OFAMERICA THAT EVERY PERSON ISUNDERSTAND UNITED STATES OFAMERICA THAT EVERY PERSON ISINNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTYAMERICA THAT EVERY PERSON ISINNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTYINNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTYINNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTYPEOPLE ARE ACCUSED OF CRIMES BUTINNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTYPEOPLE ARE ACCUSED OF CRIMES BUTTHEIR PROCESS RIGHTSPEOPLE ARE ACCUSED OF CRIMES BUTTHEIR PROCESS RIGHTSTHEIR PROCESS RIGHTSSO THEY HAVE THE RIGHT TO FACESO THEY HAVE THE RIGHT TO FACEYOUR ACCUSERYOUR ACCUSERWE REACHED OUT TO HATFIELDSWE REACHED OUT TO HATFIELDSLAWYER WHO DID NOT HAVE ALAWYER WHO DID NOT HAVE ACOMMENT ABOUT THE ALLEGATIONS.COMMENT ABOUT THE ALLEGATIONS.MEANWHILE - HE IS OUT ON BONDCOMMENT ABOUT THE ALLEGATIONS.MEANWHILE - HE IS OUT ON BONDANDMEANWHILE - HE IS OUT ON BONDANDMEANWHILE - HE IS OUT ON BONDANDEXPECTED BACK IN COURT HERE ATMEANWHILE - HE IS OUT ON BONDANDEXPECTED BACK IN COURT HERE ATTHEANDEXPECTED BACK IN COURT HERE ATTHEEXPECTED BACK IN COURT HERE ATTHETHEFEDERAL COURTHOUSE ON DECEMBERFEDERAL COURTHOUSE ON DECEMBER18TH IN NORFOLK, MK,NEWS18TH IN NORFOLK, MK,NEWS





