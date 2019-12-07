Trending: Merry Swift-mas!



Recent related videos from verified sources A Merry Swiftmas as Taylor takes centre stage at Madame Tussauds London Madame Tussauds London has revealed their Swiftmas gift - Taylor Swift's first ever permanent London figure, due to be unveiled on Friday December 13, which also happens to be her 30th birthday. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published 2 weeks ago