Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trending: Merry Swift-mas!

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Merry Swift-mas!Have you heard Taylor Swift's song for the holidays?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Merry Swiftmas as Taylor takes centre stage at Madame Tussauds London [Video]A Merry Swiftmas as Taylor takes centre stage at Madame Tussauds London

Madame Tussauds London has revealed their Swiftmas gift - Taylor Swift's first ever permanent London figure, due to be unveiled on Friday December 13, which also happens to be her 30th birthday. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.