Edmond Sumner Eager to Return from Hand Injury

Well victor oladipio stole all the headlines, but he wasn't the only n-b-a player who practiced in the summit city on wednesday morning..former mad ant edmond sumner also got a run in at the ash center as he continues to recover from the broken hand he suffered in october..before the injury occured, sumner was playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging seven points per game, on 50% shooting, in three games with the pacers..and he credits a lot of that success to the time he spent in fort wayne last season..

Sumner did re-join the pacers in detroit today, and he will be avilable for friday's game against the