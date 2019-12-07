Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Edmond Sumner Eager to Return from Hand Injury

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Edmond Sumner Eager to Return from Hand InjuryEdmond Sumner Eager to Return from Hand Injury
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Edmond Sumner Eager to Return from Hand Injury

Hey good evening everyone..

Well victor oladipio stole all the headlines, but he wasn't the only n-b-a player who practiced in the summit city on wednesday morning..former mad ant edmond sumner also got a run in at the ash center as he continues to recover from the broken hand he suffered in october..before the injury occured, sumner was playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging seven points per game, on 50% shooting, in three games with the pacers..and he credits a lot of that success to the time he spent in fort wayne last season..

Sumner did re-join the pacers in detroit today, and he will be avilable for friday's game against the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.