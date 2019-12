Remembering Rudy Smith

WORLD HERALDPHOTOJOURNALISTRUDY SMITH DIEDYESTERDAY.FIVE WEEKS AGO,HE HAD A MINORSTROKE, AFTERSOMECOMPLICATIONS,DOCTORSDISCOVEREDCANCER HADRETURNED.SMITH BATTLEDTHE DISEASETHREE DIFFERENTTIMES.3 NEWS NOWPHOTOJOURNALISTSTEFFANI NOLTESHOWS YOU HOWSMITH CAPTUREDHISTORY...AT THE SAME TIMEHE WAS MAKINGHISTORY.LLANA 27:00 HEWAS REALLY JUSTA SWEET MANPRESTON 3:42RUDY SMITH IS AICON RICH 10:47RUDY IS A COOLGUY, HE HADEVERYTHING INPLACE, HE KNEWWHAT HE WASDOING RUDY SMITHWAS A PASSIONATEMAN...STANDING UP FORTHE RIGHTS OFAFRICANAMERICANS AS ATEENAGER.PICKETING THEOMAHA WORLDHERALD ...WHERE HE WOULDEVENTUALLYSPEND HIS ENTIRE45-YEAR CAREER.24:39 HE SAIDWELL WE DON'THAVE ANYONE WHOHAS PUT IN ANAPPLICATION, HESAID WOULD YOULIEK TO PUT IN ANAPPLICATION?WHICH HE DID.AND THEY PUT HIMDOWNSTAIRS ONTHE COPY DESK INTHE BASEMENT..HIS WIFE LLANARECALLS HEQUICKLY WORKEDHIS WAYUPSTAIRS...AND WENT TOCOLLEGE FORJOURNALISM ANDPHOTOGRAPHY.25:17 THEY ASKEDHIM DO YOU KNOWANYTHING ABOUTCAMERAS?

HETOLD THEM YEAH IDO.HE HAD NO IDEAHARDLY WHAT AGOOD CAMERALOOKED LIKE.THEY HIRED HIMAND HE DID PICK ITUP FROMWATCHING SOMEOF THE OTHERPHOTOGRAPHERS.RICH 16:50 THIS ISKIND OF A TAKEOFF THE WILDBUNCH.THE WILD BUNCHDESCRIBED THEIRFELLOWPHOTOJOURNALISTAS A NATURAL.RICH 12:24 HE WASON ONE SIDE OFTHE FIELD AND IWAS ON THEOTHER, WE SHOTTHE SAME PLAYAND IT COULDHAVE BEEN ANYPICTURE ...BUT HIS WAS JUSTA LITTLE BITBETTER, JUST ASECONDDIFFERENT ANDTHAT MADE IT THATMUCH BETTER.THAT WAS REALLYHIS ABILITY TO GETIT JUST RIGHT ITHINK.PRESTON 4:00 AS ASENSITIVE SOUL,HE WAS ABLE TOCAPTURE THEBRIGHT SIDE, THEDARK SIDE ANDTHE HISTORY OFNORTH OMAHA ASWELL AS OTHERTHINGS IN SUCH ANARTISTIC SORT OFWAY.SMITH IS WELLKNOWN FORCAPTURING THESEICONIC MOMENTSOF THE NORTHOMAHA RIOTS INTHE 60S.LLANA 26:20 AT THETIME, NO WHITEPHOTOGRAPHERSOR WHITE CAMERAMEN, NOONEWOULD GO DOWNTO 24TH STREETTO GET THEPICTURE.FIRES WERE STILLBURNING, IT WASSTILL A HOT SCENEBY THE NATIONALGUARD WAS ONDUTY...THEY GAVE RUDYTHE ASSIGNMENT.HE TOOK IT.HE WAS THE ONLYONE WHO WASTHERE FIRST ONTHE SCENE ANDHIS PICTURES DIDMAKE IT ON THEFRONT PAGEACROSS THECOUNTRYPRESTON 7:52 HEWAS NOT SOMEPHOTOGRAPHER,BLACK OR WHITETO TAKEPICTURES...RUDY WAS THECOMMUNITY.HE WAS NOTTAKING PICTURES,HE WASCAPTURING THETIME, THE DRAMA.OUTSIDE OF WORK,SMITH LOVEDSPENDING TIMEWITH HIS FAMILYAND TRAVELING.LLANA 27:38 WE'DGO TO WHAT WASCALLED THEGOSPEL MUSICWORKSHOP OFAMERICA WHEREEVER IT WAS WEWOULD GO.WE WOULD STAY ATTHEHEADQUARTERSHOTEL.SMITH WILL BEREMEMBER AS ANICON, A TALENTEDPHOTOJOURNALIST, ANDCOMPASSIONATEMAN.32:41 I LOVE MYRUDY, THAT WASMY BOORUDY SMITH'SWAKE IS PLANNEDFOR NEXT FRIDAYEVENING AT SALEMBAPTIST CHURCH,WHERE HE WAS ADEACON, FROM 5-7.HIS FUNERAL ISSATURDAY,DECEMBER 14TH AT10:00.