Harry Hamlin Talks Latest Off-Broadway Play, Passion Projects and the Only Way He Cheats on Wife, Lisa Rinna

It's not every day you meet someone with as many (what he calls) 'passions' as Harry Hamlin.

The Golden Globe and Emmy Nominee, People Magazine 1987 "Sexiest Man Alive," aneutronic fusion power company genius, to name just a few of his accomplishments, says his favorite passion is family.