BC hosting social justice event on Tuesday

ACTIVIST -- AFTER BEING DETAINEDBY ICE FOR THE SECOND TIME INTHE PAST YEAR BACK IN APRIL.BELLO'S STORY SPRAKINGCONVERSATIONS ACROSS THECOUNTRY -- AFTER TWO NFL PLAYERSHELPED HIM BAIL OUT IN AUGUST.NOW-- BELLO -- ALONG WITH OTHERB-C STUDENTS -- AREBRINGING THAT CONVERSATION TOTHE FOREFRONT LOCALLY.23ABC'S EMMA LOCKHART HAS MOREON THE SOCIAL JUSTICEFORUM SET TO TAKE PLACE ATBAKERSFIELD COLLEGE ON TUESDAY-- AND HOW YOU CAN GET INVOLED.ORGANIZERS OF THE FIRST "DEAR:AMERICA -- A SOCIAL JUSTICECONVERSATION CONFERENCE" TELL METHE EVENT AIMS ATCREATING A DIVERSE CONVERSATION-- NOT ONLY ABOUTS AS WELL.BELLO -- SPEAR HEADING THE EVENT-- FOLLOWINGINJUSTICES -- HE SAYS HE FACEDAFTER BEING DETAINED BY ICEHOURS AFTER HE RECEITED A POEMAT THE TRUTH ACT FORUM.A POEM-- WHERE HE CRITIZED TRUMPERA IMMIGRATIONPOLICIES."WE WANT TO FEEL SAFE WHETHER WEARE BROWN, ASIAN OR BLACK.

WEDON'T WANT YOU JOBS, WE DON'TWANT YOUMONEY, WE ARE HERE TO WORK HARDAND TO STUDY." THOSE WERE THEWORDS OF THE UNDOCUMENTEDIMMIGRATN ANDBAKERSFIELD COLLEGE STUDENT JOSEBELLO.WORDS FROM A POEM HE RECEITED ATTHE TRUTH ACTFORUM..

HOSTED BY KCSO IN APRIL.36 HOURS LATER HE WAS DETAINEDBY ICE FOR THE SECOND TIME THISYEAR.THE MOVE -- SPARKING OUTRAGEFROM SOME.MOST NOTIBLY -- DEMARIO DAVIS OFTHE NEW ORLEANS SAINTSAND JOSH NORMAN OF WASHINGTONREDSKINS-- WHO HELPED POST HIS$50,000 BOND IN AUGUST.THE NFL PLAYERS ARE PART OF THEPLAYERS COALTION -- AGROUP OF ATHELETES FIGHTING FORSOCIAL JUSTICEREFORM.I WOULD JUST LIKE TO THANK THEM,PERSONALLY, IF I GET THE CHANCEAND THAT'S SOMETHING I PLAN TODO.NOW -- MONTHS LATER -- BELLO ISTURNING HIS GRATITUDE INTOACTIVISM AS HE BELIVES HISRIGHTS WERE VIOLATED BY ICE.BELLO ALONG WITH OTHER B-CSTUDENTS ARE SPEARHEADING THEFIRST "DEAR AMERICA, A SOCIALJUSTICE CONCERSATION CONFERENCEAT BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE TUESDAY.B-C ADJUNCT PROFESSOR IANANDERSON -- HELPING THOSESTUDENTS LEAD THE CHARGE.IT IS IMPORTANT TO USE THISPLATFORMTO BE ABLE TO BRING THOSE TOPICSTO LIGHT IN A VERY LOWKEY,CASUAL KINDOF WAY.

THE IDEA OF THIS IS ACOFFEE CONVESATION.DEMARIO AND NORMAN -- WILL BE ATTHE EVENT -- SPEAKING ABOUTHOW TO IMPROVE SOCIAL JUSTICEAND RACIAL EQUALITY.

THE GOALOF HAVING THE NFL PLAYERSTHERE IS TO SHOW THAT ANYBODYAND EVERYBODY CARES ABOUT THISTOPIC ANDWE WANT TO BRING PEOPLETOGETHER.ANDERSON SAYS THE TOPIC WILL GOBEYOND JUST IMMIGRATION --TOUCHING UPON THE INJUSTICESAMONG THE LGBTQCOMMUNITY WOMEN AND AFRICANAMERICANS.BELLO HOPING THIS FIRST OPENDISCUSSION -- ACTS AS ACATALYST -- SPARKING AN EVENBIGGER CONVERSATIONBEYOND THE EVENT.THIS IS A REALLY GREATOPPORTUNITYFOR STUDENTS AND PEOPLE TO GETINVOVLED WE HAVE ELECTION YEARCOMING UP, SO GETTING INVOVLEDAND KNOWING WHAT IS GOING ON INYOURCOMMUNITY IS REALLY IMPORTANT.NOW ICE SAYS JOSE BELLO ENTEREDTHE COUNTRYILLEGALLY -- AND AFTER HE WASDETAINED THE FIRST TIME -- SAIDHE HAD KNOWN GANG TIES.BELLO DESPUTES THAT -- AND SAYSICE HAD THE WRONG PERSON.THE EVENT IS TAKING PLACE AT BCCAMPUS FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM --HOWEVER THE EVENT IS SOLD OUT.LOCAL STUDENTS WILL BE PUTTING