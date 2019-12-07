Global  

Daily Holiday - Saint Nicholas Day

It's time for our daily holiday this morning.

( saint nicholas day ) saint nicholas was a third-century christian who serves as the inspiration for santa claus.

Though saint nicholas day shouldn't be confused with christmas ... there are similarities ... like leaving gifts in shoes or stockings.

Today's a good day to surprise someone with a treat or a small gift ... whether you put it in their shoe or give it to them directly.




