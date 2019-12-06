35th annual Klamath Falls Snowflake Festival

Books.

Andryanna says: "more than one hundred creative floats hit main street tonight, all celebrating this year's theme, christmas around the world."

Nat floats were filled with inflatable snowmen, santas and christmas trees for this year's snowflake parade carli says: "we're part of the community.

We're here for them.

A few of them were surrounded with flags from around the world to honor this year's theme.

Sky lakes took that seriously.

Employees finished their worldy float in four days.

Billie says: "we decided to put on flags that represented employees at sky lakes and so each one of these represents an employee who was gracious enough to tell us where they are from."

For one employee at sky lakes, the parade isn't just about all the floats.

It's about the experience and celebrating christmas with the rest of klamath falls.

Billie says: "standing out here in the cold.

Watching it come together watching people from different parts in the hospital come together and make something magical because it's all about the spirit of christmas.

So the plenty of other parades and christmas celebrations happening in our region.

You can find a few of them on our website, kdrv.com.

In klamath falls, andryanna sheppard, newswatch 12."

