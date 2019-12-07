Global  

Holy Family Church hopes to save 130-year-old organ

Holy Family Church hopes to save 130-year-old organ

Holy Family Church hopes to save 130-year-old organ

At the venerable age of 130, the pipe organ at Holy Family Church in East Price Hill is older than the church itself — older, in fact, than penicillin, the radio and five states.

It's also in need of expensive repairs so parishioners can pass it on to the next generation.
