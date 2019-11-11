Kapil Dev finds Ranveer Singh's teenage pic 'cute' on December 7, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:00s - Published Kapil Dev finds Ranveer Singh's teenage pic 'cute' Actor Ranveer Singh on Friday treated his fans to his throwback picture, which appears from his teenage days. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Ranveer Singh aces Kapil Dev's 'Natraj Shot' In the forthcoming Kabir Khan's 83, actor Ranveer Singh essays the role of Cricket legend Kapil Dev. The film has wrapped up and today, Ranveer Singh brightened up the day as he shared a picture from.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:49Published on November 11, 2019