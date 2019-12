5 fun things to do this weekend

WEEKEND!

WALKER JOINS USWITH THE DETAILS.THAT'S RIGHT GUYS, FIRST UP-RIDE DISNEY'S HOLLYWOODSTUDIO'S LATEST ATTRACTION....STAR WARS RISE OF THERESISTANCE.IT IMMERSES YOU INTO THE STARWARS UNIVERSE SO YOU FEEL LIKEYOU'RE ACTUALLY IN A REAL-LIFESTAR WARS MOVIE.

YOU'LL COMEWITHIN INCHES OF BAD GUYS, BEINTERROGATED BY THE FIRSTORDER ON A STAR DESTROYERHANGER BAY WITH 50 MENACINGSTORM TROOPERS LOOKING ON.LINES WERE LONG ON THURSDAY,AND THERE WAS A PERIOD THERIDE WAS SHUTDOWN FORADJUSTMENTS BUT IT REOPENEABOUT AN HOUR LATENEXT UP- CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ONTHE WATER.TONIGHT, IT'S TH* MARINEINDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION OF PALMBEACH COUNTY'* 20TH HOLIDAYBOAT PARADE KICKS OFF IN NORTHPALM BEACH.

THE PARDE IS LEDBY A ZAMBELLI TRAVELINGFIREWORKS DISPLAY.

THE PARADEWILL PASS BY THE NORTH PALMBEACH COUNTRY CLUB AT 6 P.M.AND ARRIVES AROUND THELIGHTHOUSE AROUND 8 P.M.

IFYOU DONATE TOYS BY SEA THOSEITEMS WILL BE COLLECTED BY THEMARINES AND BENIFIT TOYS FORTOTS.

IF YOU DONATE BY LAND,THEY WILL BENIFIT LITTLESMILES WHO IS HOPING TO TOUC10,000 LIVES THIS YEAR."For the past three years wehave had "Little Smiles" asone of our benifeciaries forthe toys we collect during thePalm Beach Holiday BoatParade......We want to givetoys to less fortunate kids inPalm Beach County." "It givesthem the chance to be likeeverybody else.

Be like theirpeers and not be the differentkid, or be the sick kid or bethe kid in foster care.

Theyjust get to be a kid.

FOR ALIST OF VIEWING LOCATIONS HEADTO THE FIVE FUN THINGS ARTICLEAT WPTV.COM.AND MORE CHRISTMAS FUN BUTTHIS TIME IN WELLINGTOLINE FOREST HILL BLVD.

ONSUNDAY FROM 1 P.M.

- 4 P.M.

ASONE OF THE BIGGEST HOLIDAYPARADES AROUND MAKES IT WAYTHROUGH THE HEART OFWELLINGTON.

SANTA IS SLATED TOMAKE AN APPEARANCETO GET THE REST OF THE 5 FTHINGS INCLUDING LIGHT UP THEPARK AND THE MYSTERY OF EDWINDROOD GO TO THE*TASTE AND SEESOUTH FLORID* FACEBOOK PAGETHE FREE WPTV MOBILE APP.

ORWPTV.COM/TASTE [T.A.

