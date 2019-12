Niagara Falls child with life-threatening heart condition receives princess bedroom makeover 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:41s - Published Niagara Falls child with life-threatening heart condition receives princess bedroom makeover A Niagara Falls child who has been through a lot in her young life can walk into her bedroom feeling like a princess. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Niagara Falls child with life-threatening heart condition receives princess bedroom makeover A LITTLE GIRL WHOHAS BEEN THROUGH ALOT IN HER YOUNGLIFE CAN NOW GO TOSLEEP FEELING LIKE APRINCESS.5-YEAR-OLD AMARAHHAS A SERIOUS HEARTCONDITION.SHE HAS ALREADYHAD TWO HEARTSURGERIES -- ANDNEEDS ANOTHER.TODAY THE GROUP"SPECIAL SPACESBUFFALO" UNVEILEDHER BRAND NEWPRINCESS BEDROOM.HER MOTHER CALLSTHIS GESTUREOVERWHELMING.IT'S JUST A LOTBECAUSE I WANT HERTO EXPERIENCE ASMUCH AS POSSIBLE,BECAUSE WE REALLYDON'T KNOW WHAT THEFUTURE HOLDS FORHERAMARAH HAD A VERSPECIAL DAY -- WITHDINNER -- A MOVIE ANDA TRIP TO THEMUSEUM.HER 6TH BIRTHDAY ISIN MAY -- HER THIRDAND HOPEFULLY FINALSURGERY WILL B





