Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Military Families Board 'Snowball Express' At LAX

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Military Families Board 'Snowball Express' At LAX

Military Families Board 'Snowball Express' At LAX

This all-expenses paid annual retreat offers five days of therapeutic and inspiring programs at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida to support families of fallen military heroes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Families Of Fallen Military Heroes Get Festive Send-Off As 'Snowball Express' Leaves LAX [Video]Families Of Fallen Military Heroes Get Festive Send-Off As 'Snowball Express' Leaves LAX

Families of America's fallen military heroes enjoyed a festive, holiday send-off at LAX before boarding the "Snowball Express" to Florida to enjoy some time at Disney World.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:06Published

Gary Sinise Discusses 'Snowball Express' Initiative To Help Military Families [Video]Gary Sinise Discusses 'Snowball Express' Initiative To Help Military Families

Actor Gary Sinise talks about how he's helping the families of fallen military heroes go to a therapeutic retreat at Disney World. 

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.