Australia's Fires Turn New Zealand Glaciers Pink

Australia's Fires Turn New Zealand Glaciers PinkAustralia's fires turn New Zealand glaciers pink.
Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires [Video]Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to..

Lack of forecast rains to prolong Australian bushfires threat [Video]Lack of forecast rains to prolong Australian bushfires threat

Official weather forecasts for Australia out on Thursday showed no substantial rains for at least three months, providing grim news as firefighters battle to get more than 100 bushfires raging across..

