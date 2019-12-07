Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas love the film ‘Om Shanti Om’: Watch full session

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 46:47s - Published < > Embed
Why Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas love the film ‘Om Shanti Om’: Watch full session

Why Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas love the film ‘Om Shanti Om’: Watch full session

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas expressed their love for Bollywood, India and ‘Om Shanti Om’ at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

In the session with actor Anil Kapoor,
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaraBadger1

LaraBadger Watching Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Kurt Russell comes on screen. Mum - is he still married to Catherine Zeta Jones… https://t.co/Bo8LXVpnht 8 hours ago

SamuraiBeats808

RIP JUICE RT @noblelandtours: Hollywood Actor Michael Douglas in Victoria Falls With Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones https://t.co/kIZ25guurE 8 hours ago

noblelandtours

Noble Land Tours & Safaris (Botswana, Chobe) Hollywood Actor Michael Douglas in Victoria Falls With Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones https://t.co/kIZ25guurE 14 hours ago

Kennildo

BEE RT @Mlandeli_Ndlela: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with family in Victoria Falls yesterday #VisitZimbabwe https://t.co/nyfvOfRGD2 19 hours ago

cmrjpita

cmrjpita RT @emorier: On a lighter note, Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones were in #Pemba today #Mozambique https://t.co/CgB2OHO5WK 20 hours ago

GREENVISIONZIM

MICHAEL KANYUCHI RT @Teechihuri: #Hollywood celebrity couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones visited Zimbabwe’s premier tourist attraction, the Vi… 20 hours ago

ContinentAfrika

Continent Africa Travel RT @ContinentAfrika: World famous Actress and Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas respectively sharing their moment in Victoria Fa… 1 day ago

Bulawayo24News

Bulawayo24 News HOLLYWOOD stars and couple Mr Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are in Victoria… https://t.co/2QZzc0hDlc 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

#HTLS 2019 | Which movie is Catherine Zeta Jones' favourite? Hint: It's got SRK [Video]#HTLS 2019 | Which movie is Catherine Zeta Jones' favourite? Hint: It's got SRK

Oscar-winning actor Catherine Zeta Jones said at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that she would love to work in a Bollywood movie and that she is in awe of the Indian film industry.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:22Published

‘Happy wife, happy life’: Michael Douglas' secret potion for Catherine Zeta-Jones [Video]‘Happy wife, happy life’: Michael Douglas' secret potion for Catherine Zeta-Jones

Married for 20 years and despite an age gap of 25 years, celebrated actor Michael Douglas said at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that the key to his marriage with Catherine Zeta-Jones is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.