Carol's Second Act S01E10 Merry December 19th

Carol's Second Act 1x10 Promo trailer HD -Merry December 19th - next on episode 10 season 1 - Synopsis: Carol excitedly plans an early Christmas celebration for Jenny, but Jenny's preoccupied with her secret first date with Daniel.

Also, the doctors investigate a case of food poisoning at an office holiday party, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Dec.

12 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

REGULAR CAST: Patricia Heaton (Carol Kenney) Kyle MacLachlan (Dr. Stephen Frost) Ito Aghayere (Dr. Maya Jacobs) Jean-Luc Bilodeau (Daniel) Sabrina Jalees (Lexie) Lucas Neff (Caleb) Ashley Tisdale (Jenny) RECURRING CAST: Cedric Yarbrough (Nurse Dennis) WRITTEN BY: Becky Mann & Audra Sielaff DIRECTED BY: Scott Ellis SOURCE: CBS