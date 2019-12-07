Global  

Carol's Second Act S01E10 Merry December 19th

Carol's Second Act 1x10 Promo trailer HD -Merry December 19th - next on episode 10 season 1 - Synopsis: Carol excitedly plans an early Christmas celebration for Jenny, but Jenny's preoccupied with her secret first date with Daniel.

Also, the doctors investigate a case of food poisoning at an office holiday party, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Dec.

12 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

REGULAR CAST: Patricia Heaton (Carol Kenney) Kyle MacLachlan (Dr. Stephen Frost) Ito Aghayere (Dr. Maya Jacobs) Jean-Luc Bilodeau (Daniel) Sabrina Jalees (Lexie) Lucas Neff (Caleb) Ashley Tisdale (Jenny) RECURRING CAST: Cedric Yarbrough (Nurse Dennis) WRITTEN BY: Becky Mann & Audra Sielaff DIRECTED BY: Scott Ellis SOURCE: CBS
reeceecup

☕️ 𝓔𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪🏳️‍🌈 I've just watched episode S01E10 of Carol's Second Act! #carolssecondact Merry December 19th #tvtime… https://t.co/03TyXfxz0Q 18 hours ago

rkplex

Rob's Plex Server PlexPy: New Episode Carol's Second Act - Merry December 19th S01E10 [] 21 minutes [Dec 14th 2019] https://t.co/2OZWRHJ9IX 4 days ago

SAPPHlCYRUS

Cam misses Jen & Cam & Eli #JustWatched Carol's Second Act S01E10 “Merry December 19th” #tvtime https://t.co/LTfpaRzR7j 5 days ago

donatellorulez

Travis Bys I'm watching S01E10 Merry December 19th of Carol's Second Act! #tvtime https://t.co/iSbdwfIquY https://t.co/fTNpGuyRBY 5 days ago

