Carol's Second Act S01E10 Merry December 19th
Carol's Second Act 1x10 Promo trailer HD -Merry December 19th - next on episode 10 season 1 - Synopsis: Carol excitedly plans an early Christmas celebration for Jenny, but Jenny's preoccupied with her secret first date with Daniel.
Also, the doctors investigate a case of food poisoning at an office holiday party, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Dec.
12 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
REGULAR CAST:
Patricia Heaton (Carol Kenney)
Kyle MacLachlan (Dr. Stephen Frost)
Ito Aghayere (Dr. Maya Jacobs)
Jean-Luc Bilodeau (Daniel)
Sabrina Jalees (Lexie)
Lucas Neff (Caleb)
Ashley Tisdale (Jenny)
RECURRING CAST:
Cedric Yarbrough (Nurse Dennis)
WRITTEN BY: Becky Mann & Audra Sielaff
DIRECTED BY: Scott Ellis
SOURCE:
CBS