Do These Smart Money Things Now To Make Next Year's Holiday More Affordable
The holidays can be financially stressful.
But Business Insider reports there's lots that can be done to recover and get ahead.
If you don't already have a high-yield savings account, open one!
A high-yield savings account offers about 20 times more interest than a typical savings account, earning up to 2%.
Once you've set up your account, set up an automatic transfer from your checking account, so the process is painless.