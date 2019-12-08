Top 10 Best Video Games of 2019

I think it’s safe to say; 2019 had no shortage of amazing games.

What a way to close off the decade.

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today, we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Best Video Games of 2019.

For this list, we’re naming off our favorite games that consider to be the best of the best of 2019.

Normally for our best of the year, we exclude any late ports, remasters or expansions of any kind.

However, in the case of Resident Evil 2, we ruled that since it’s gameplay doesn’t resemble the original in any way; It will appear on this list.

Written by Ty Richardson