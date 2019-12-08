Global  

Families Of Fallen Military Heroes Get Festive Send-Off As 'Snowball Express' Leaves LAX

Families of America's fallen military heroes enjoyed a festive, holiday send-off at LAX before boarding the "Snowball Express" to Florida to enjoy some time at Disney World.
Tweets about this

NationalVMM

Veterans Memorial #ThursdayMotivation Giving back to the families of our fallen heroes. #nvmm #Veterans #Military @GarySiniseFound https://t.co/ZxGgIhYD0a 4 hours ago

HrollAugur

@HrollAugur RT @CCM1956: Sinise's 'Snowball Express' Makes Christmas Unforgettable for 1,750 Fallen Military Heroes' Families. A 5 day all expense pai… 19 hours ago

isaacmendezgar1

Isaac Mendez RT @SpecNews1SoCal: Actor @GarySinise is best known as 'Lt. Dan' in #ForrestGump. But these days, he has a #PassionProject for helping the… 3 days ago

SpecNews1SoCal

Spectrum News 1 SoCal Actor @GarySinise is best known as 'Lt. Dan' in #ForrestGump. But these days, he has a #PassionProject for helping… https://t.co/cw5tWGjxPL 3 days ago

jzilllah

i like 🦈 &💧im a 🐻 @benshapiro Snowflake. I guess you had a problem w the president mocking disabled people too huh? Or families of… https://t.co/VC9EEkSUVX 3 days ago

DKougar

Delighted Kougar RT @KimberlyM1M: Sinise's Snowball Express Makes Christmas Unforgettable for 1,750 Fallen Military Heroes' Families “Freedom & security ar… 4 days ago

GarCasey

GarCasey RT @fox32news: 1,700 families of fallen service members will be flown to enjoy a 5-day stay at Walt Disney World, thanks to Gary Sinise. "N… 4 days ago

