Joshua: 'It's brilliant when a plan comes together'; Brit ready for any challenge after defeat of Ruiz

DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA (DECEMBER 8, 2019)

(SOUNDBITE)(English) ANTHONY JOSHUA AFTER BEING ASKED HOW SATISFYING IT WAS TO WIN IN A DIFFERENT WAY THAN KNOCKING SOMEONE OUT, SAYING: "I haven't watched it (the fight) back, but the great thing is that I wasn't concerned about the rounds, it could've been a 15 round fight, like the old school, I wasn't like what round is it?

You know, I just felt calm and comfortable, and we just flowed, we just boxed our way through each round, and Rob (McCracken - trainer) always tells me, even when sparring, just take it round by round, just take it round by round, don't worry bout doing 12, don't worry bout doing eight, just take it round by round...and it's brilliant, it's brilliant when a plan comes together, everything I've been taught has to be put in and showcased in one night and then round by round we won and led our way to victory so everything worked out pretty well." 4.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) ANTHONY JOSHUA AFTER BEING ASKED HOW IMPORTANT IT WAS TO ESTABLISH HIS AUTHORITY EARLY IN FIGHT, SAYING: "My authority doesn't always come by shot, my authority comes from feeling comfortable within myself, so once I found my rhythm I felt I had my own authority over myself, I didn't need to prove it to him, and then because I felt good in myself my shot just happened and I didn't look for it, which we spoke about and, so it wasn't like I was just chasing Andy like lemme show this guy I'm the boss, I just, I knew when I got my rhythm I knew that I was good and boom, and I didn't express it but, when you're confident in yourself you haven't got to go and shout to the world so I felt good in myself and then when the opportunity came to prove it it went boom and it just bust his eye straight open." 6.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) ANTHONY JOSHUA AFTER BEING ASKED WHAT THE CHANCES ARE THAT HE WOULD FIGHT THE WINNER OF THE UPCOMING TYSON FURY/DEONTAY WILDER MATCH, SAYING: "I couldn't even tell you.

The best thing would be to just let them two get on with their fight and then I feel like once they're done they'll have a bit more of a clue what they want to do with their careers, and then if we're in their plans they know where to find us, we're taking on all challengers, I'm feeling more and more confident as the months and weeks are going on." 8.

JOSHUA GETTING READY TO LEAVE STORY: Britain's Anthony Joshua said his plan worked to perfection after defeating beat Andy Ruiz Jr on a unanimous points decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (December 8) to seize back the heavyweight world championship belts he lost to his Mexican-American opponent in a shock upset last June.

The 'Clash on the Dunes' in Diriyah was for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles and Joshua set the pace from the start with a measured masterclass that showed he had learned from the nightmare of New York.

The judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 to the 30-year-old Briton.

The decision to take the fight to Saudi Arabia had been criticised by human rights campaigners but Joshua complimented the hosts and welcomed Ruiz's suggestion that there should be a third encounter.

Ruiz had stopped the previously undefeated Briton in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden but there was to be no second bolt of lightning from the man in the golden gloves and shorts.

He suffered a nasty gash over his left eye early on, with Joshua also bloodied on the brow in the second round to keep the cornermen busy to the end.

As the fight went into the second half, Ruiz was looking frustrated and was warned for illegal blows.

The eighth was more promising, with Joshua momentarily appearing vulnerable, but the Briton took back control and by round 11 had a spring in his step, looking fresh and nimble on his feet while using his height advantage to good effect.

Ruiz knew he needed a knockout but it never came.

Joshua, now with a record of 23 wins and one defeat, had described that June defeat -- to a flabby-looking opponent drafted in as a late replacement -- as no more than a "minor setback".

Another loss in the early hours of Sunday would have put the 2012 Olympic super-heavyweight champion's career on the line, with some saying after the last fight that he was finished.

Joshua had shown with his preparations, however, that he meant business -- stepping into the ring lighter than ever and more than three stones less than Ruiz who had weighed in considerably heavier than in their first showdown.

The contrast between the two men was a talking point before the fight, with one British boxing writer noting that while Joshua sported a six-pack, his opponent appeared to have consumed one.

(Production: David Grip and Oliver Regan)