HIGHLIGHTS: Creighton crushes Nebraska men's basketball 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:29s - Published The Creighton men's basketball team crushed Nebraska, 95-76, on Saturday. The Creighton men's basketball team crushed Nebraska, 95-76, on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HIGHLIGHTS: Creighton crushes Nebraska men's basketball NOW...NEBRASKA FACINGCREIGHTONTODAY....HUSKERS HEADCOACH FREDHOIBERG GETTINGHIS FIRST TASTEOF THE I-80RIVARLY...N-U SNAPPING ASEVEN GAMELOSING STREAK TOC-U LAST SEASON...THE JAYS OUT FORREVENGE TODAY INFRONT OF ACROWD OF 18,000PLUS...======== EARLY1ST HALF...ALLCREIGHTON..MARCUSZEGAROWSKI 3 OFHIS GAME-HIGH30...BLUEJAYS JUMPOUT TO A 24-4 ANDJUST GETTINGSTARTED...======= LATER1ST...SHEREEFMITCHELL SICKBALL-HANDLING...REVERSE LAY IN...CREIGHTON UP31-7....===== STILL 1ST...CHRISTIAN BISHOPDUNK INTRANSITION...C-U WOULD LEADBY AS MANY AS 31IN THE 1ST HALF....====== 2ND HALFHUSKERS TRYINGTO PUT UP AFIGHT...HAANIF CHEATHAM2 OF HIS TEAM-HIGH 14...===== COACHMACK NOTEXACTLYCONCERNED...====== CAUSE TOOMUCH BLUE CREWTODAY...MITCHELL TOMITCH BALLOCKFOR 3 OF HIS 13...CREIGHTONCRUSHESNEBRASKA, 95-76...THE MOSTPOINTS C-U'S EVERPUT UP AGAINSTTHE HUSKERS...ASTHE JAYS GETTHEIR REVENGEFROM LAST YEAR'SLSOS...ALEXANDER: ITREALLY HURT A LOTESPECIALLY ALL THEMESSAGES AND ALLTHE THINGS THATPEOPLE WERESAYING DOWN INNEBRASKA LASTYEAR.WE JUST TOOK ITPERSONAL.OBVIOUSLY, WEWISH WOULDCOULD'VE BEATTHEM MORE BUT WEDID WHAT WE HADTO DO.IT WAS A GREATWIN FOR US.HOIBERG: IT'S AGREAT ARENA WITHA GREAT FAN BASE.GIVE A LOT OFCREDIT TO COACHMAC.HE'S DOING A HELLOF A JOB HERE ANDGETTING THOSEGUYS PLAYING WITHA LOT OFCONFIDENCE.I'M HAPPY FOR HIM.JAYS NOW OFF TILFRIDAY AGAINSTTEXAS RIO GRANDEVALLEY...HUSKERS ATINDIANA FRIDAY...THE 18TH RA





You Might Like

Tweets about this