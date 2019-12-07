Global  

Family, friends hold vigil for murdered mom found in Sheridan hotel; former Uber driver on the run

Family, friends hold vigil for murdered mom found in Sheridan hotel; former Uber driver on the run

Family, friends hold vigil for murdered mom found in Sheridan hotel; former Uber driver on the run

Family members of a young mother of three, found dead in a motel room on West Hampden Avenue in Sheridan earlier this month, are asking the suspected killer to turn himself in.
