RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says rearing cows lowers criminal mindset | OneInida News

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says rearing cows lowers criminal mindset

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said at an event that rearing cows lowered the criminal tendencies in prisoners.

This, he claimed, was the experience of jail authorities.

He furtehr said that it was the tradition for Hindus to refer to nature's life forces that sustain us as 'mother'.
