Peloton 'wife' pops up in new advertisement 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published Peloton 'wife' pops up in new advertisement The actress who appeared in a widely criticized Christmas advertisement for exercise bike maker Peloton has a new role selling gin for actor Ryan Reynolds. Colette Luke has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this