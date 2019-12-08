Global  

Actor Steve Coogan calls Johnson's Tories "extremists"

Actor Steve Coogan calls Johnson's Tories 'extremists'

Actor Steve Coogan was out campaigning for Labour on Sunday in Hastings in the UK (December 8th) and hit out at the "extremists" who had taken over the Conservative Party.

Coogan told an audience of around 120 that those who "find that kind of politics repellent" should come together and vote Labour.

Hastings and Rye looks set to be closely fought battle between Labour and the Conservatives.

Tory candidate Sally-Ann Hart was met with jeers and boos recently as she defended sharing an article that suggested paying disabled people less.
