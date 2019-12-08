Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Managers react after Celtic clinch Betfred Cup final

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Managers react after Celtic clinch Betfred Cup final

Managers react after Celtic clinch Betfred Cup final

Celtic manager Neil Lennon and his Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard react after Lennon's side won the final of the Betfred Cup 1-0 at Hampden Park.

Defender Christopher Jullien knocked in a Ryan Christie free-kick in the 59th minute to deliver the victory for Celtic, their tenth straight domestic trophy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.