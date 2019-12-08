Wonder Woman 1984 Movie - Gal Gadot

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Trailer HD - Gal Gadot - Plot synopsis: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah... directed by Patty Jenkins starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, Amr Waked release date June 5, 2020 Wonder Woman 2, the sequel
0
