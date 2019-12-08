Analysts: Repo Shock Linked To US Banks' Reluctance To Lend Cash

Cash available for the top four US banks' short-term funding all but dried up in late September.

Then, interest rates deep in the plumbing of U.S. financial markets climbed into double digits.

The banks' unwillingness to lend cash, plus a burst of demand from hedge funds, could explain the spike in money market rates.

Analysts say the growing reliance on the biggest U.S. banks to keep the repo market functioning may have been a big factor.