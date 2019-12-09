Behind the scenes: NFL safety and health

SCENES BEFORE ANN-F-L GAME?TODAY OURREPORTER ABIGAILHANTKE GOT ANINSIDE LOOK AT WHATTHE HEALTH ANDSAFETY TEAM DOESBEFORE GAMES.Safety is always one ofthe most importantpriorities that's why theNFL says they're medicaland safety protocols arealways growing.WE TOOK A TOUR TOLEARN MORE ABOUTTHE CONCUSSIONPROTOCOL WITH JEFFMILLER.

MILLEROVERSEES ALLHEALTH AND SAFETYISSUES WITH THE N-F-L.

HE SAYS AT ANYGIVEN TIME, THERES30- MEDICALPROFESSIONALS ONTHE FIELD...MILLERSAYS WHILE THEY'RECONSTANTLYWORKING TOIMPROVE, HEBELIEVES THE BEST ISYET TO COME FORTHE SAFETY OF THESPORT."The league's investingsubstantially in terms oftime, resources andexperts.

We're puttingmoney against betterperforming helmets, we'retrying to innovate with newcommunities in how tobuild a better helmetprototype.

In fact we havea $3 million challenge fornew ideas.

We're workingon better improved cleats,better improved turfsystems so the lowerextremity injuries we seewill eventually bemitigated."TONIGHT AT TEN,WE'LL LEARN MOREABOUT THE ON-FIELDMEDICAL PROTOCOLS,TAKE A LOOK AT THEINJURY VIDEO REVIEWSYSTEM AND GET ANINSIDE LOOK FROMTHE ATHLETICTRAINERS BOOTH.Miller says one of thebiggest reasons to showpeople these safetyprecautions is to makesure fans stay up to dateon what they're doingand to keep parentsinformed if their kids areinterested in joining thesport.

In Green Bay,Abigail hantke, NBC26.DISTRUBING NEWS