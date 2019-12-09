Global  

India vs West Indies : Hayden Walsh on West IndiesWin Against India in the 2nd T20I | Oneindia News

West Indies beat India in the second T20I in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on December 08 by 8 wickets.

The series is all level by 1-1 each heading into the decider game.

The third T20I will be played in Mumbai on December 11.

While addressing the post match press conference, the leg-spinner of West Indies Cricket Team, Hayden Walsh said, Its been like a roller-coaster for me as you can see I have been working hard trying to find my way to the top of international cricket and to perform in a game is just a move towards the moon.

The main thing is to win this series and the whole goal for me right now is to win this T20I series, he added.
